‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Ariana Madix at the season 10 premiere party for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in February.

Ariana Madix, star of Vanderpump Rules, will be in the season 32 cast of Dancing With the Stars. The full cast will be announced on Good Morning America September 13.

Dancing with the Stars runs in the fall on ABC and Disney Plus. The premiere date has not been shared.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host Dancing with the Stars. The judges include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Madix and Hough announced her involvement on Good Morning America July 7. An actress, Madix joined reality show Vanderpump Rules in season two. During season ten, which aired earlier this year, it was revealed that Madix’s boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with cast member Raquel Leviss. The hashtag #Scandoval was born.

Vanderpump Rules is on Bravo.

Madix has appeared in comedies Dads, Anger Management and The Other Two.

Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. The last season was on Disney Plus, but the show returns to ABC this fall.