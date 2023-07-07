‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Actress had an eventful season on ‘Vanderpump’ this year
Ariana Madix, star of Vanderpump Rules, will be in the season 32 cast of Dancing With the Stars. The full cast will be announced on Good Morning America September 13.
Dancing with the Stars runs in the fall on ABC and Disney Plus. The premiere date has not been shared.
Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host Dancing with the Stars. The judges include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
Madix and Hough announced her involvement on Good Morning America July 7. An actress, Madix joined reality show Vanderpump Rules in season two. During season ten, which aired earlier this year, it was revealed that Madix’s boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with cast member Raquel Leviss. The hashtag #Scandoval was born.
Vanderpump Rules is on Bravo.
Madix has appeared in comedies Dads, Anger Management and The Other Two.
Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. The last season was on Disney Plus, but the show returns to ABC this fall.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
