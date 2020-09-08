Derek Hough to Judge on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Derek Hough has joined Dancing with the Stars as a judge, starting when the show kicks off its new season Sept. 14 on ABC. Hough joins Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli at the judges table. Len Goodman is unable to judge live in the ballroom “in light of current circumstances,” said ABC, though “he will still be a part of the show in a different capacity, sharing his ballroom expertise from the UK.”

Hough has been a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars, partnering with the celebs. He was a judge on NBC’s World of Dance.

“This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me,” said Hough. “Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom.”

The announcement was made on Good Morning America.

Tyra Banks hosts. The celebs this season include Carole Baskin, Nelly, Anne Heche, Charles Oakley and Justina Machado.

Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.