Tegna And DirecTV End Blackout With New Multiyear Distribution Deal
Agreement covers 64 stations in 51 markets
Tegna and DirecTV said they ended their six-week blackout by reaching a new long term distribution agreement.
The deal covers Tegna's 64 TV stations, which cover 51 markets.
The stations' program will be returning to DirecTV, DirecTV stream and U-verse today, which is the beginning of the NFL playoffs.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
In a statement the two companies said they "greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers."
