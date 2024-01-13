Tegna And DirecTV End Blackout With New Multiyear Distribution Deal

Tegna and DirecTV said they ended their six-week blackout by reaching a new long term distribution agreement.

The deal covers Tegna's 64 TV stations, which cover 51 markets.

The stations' program will be returning to DirecTV, DirecTV stream and U-verse today, which is the beginning of the NFL playoffs.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

In a statement the two companies said they "greatly appreciate the patience of their subscribers and viewers."