Tegna Renews Affiliation Agreement With NBC

Station group Tegna has announced an affiliation renewal agreement with NBC covering 20 markets and 17% of U.S. TV households.

“As the largest NBC affiliate group among independent station groups, we are proud of our longstanding partnership that enables us to serve local communities,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, Tegna, in a statement.

Terms of the deal weren't announced, but it covers 10 of the top 25 U.S. TV markets.

Here's the list provided by Tegna: WXIA in Atlanta, Ga.; KPNX/KNAZ in Phoenix, Ariz.; KING in Seattle, Wash.; KARE in Minneapolis, Minn.; KUSA in Denver, Colo.; WKYC in Cleveland, Ohio; KGW in Portland, Ore.; WCNC in Charlotte, N.C.; KSDK in St. Louis, Mo.; WTHR in Indianapolis, Ind.; WTLV in Jacksonville, Fla.; WGRZ in Buffalo, N.Y.; WBIR in Knoxville, Tenn.; WCSH in Portland, Maine; KCEN/KAGS in Waco, Texas; KTVB in Boise, Idaho, along with KTFT in Twin Falls, Idaho; KWES in Odessa-Midland, Texas; KBMT in Beaumont, Texas; and WLBZ in Bangor, Maine.

Notably, 64 Tegna-owned network affiliates in 51 markets, including the just renewed NBC stations, have been blacked out on DirecTV since late November.

Last week, NBC reached an agreement in principle with Gray Television to renew affiliation for stations covering 56 market.