Gray Television Set To Renew Affiliation Deals with NBC
New agreement would cover stations in 56 markets
Gray Television said it has reached an agreement in principle with NBCUniversal to renew its NBC network affiliations.
The affiliations were set to expire at the end of 2023.
Gray owns and operates NBC affiliates in 56 markets.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Overall, Gray has stations serving 113 markets, reaching about 36% of U.S. TV households.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.