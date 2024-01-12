NFL Playoffs Kick Off With Wild-Card Round: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Jan. 12-15)

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in a Wild Card rematch of their Nov. 5 game in Germany.

The NFL playoffs — and pro football’s postseason streaming era — will kick off with what the league bills as “Super Wild Card Weekend,” headlining the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday’s slate of TV sports offerings.

Wild-card playoff weekend begins Saturday with NBC’s Cleveland Browns-Houston Texas game telecast, followed by streamer Peacock’s exclusive telecast of the Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs game.

On Sunday, CBS will televise the Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills game, Fox will air Green Bay Packers-Dallas Cowboys and NBC will offer Los Angeles Rams-Detroit Lions.

Monday’s primetime matchup on ABC and ESPN will showcase the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the ice, ABC will air a Saturday primetime matchup between the New York Rangers and the Washington Capitals, while in the boxing ring, ESPN will televise a light heavyweight bout between champion Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith.

Men’s college basketball games on tap include top-ranked Purdue hosting Penn State on BTN, second-ranked Houston facing TCU on ESPN, third-ranked Kansas hosting Oklahoma on the Big12 Network, and fifth-ranked Tennessee batting Georgia on ESPN2. On Sunday, fourth-ranked UConn meets Big East rival Georgetown on Fox.

Fox will give Iowa women’s hoops star Caitlin Clark a primetime showcase on Saturday night when the No. 3 Hawkeyes take on Indiana. Also on the women’s hardcourt, Baylor meets Iowa State on Saturday (ESPN Plus); fifth-ranked Colorado plays Stanford on Sunday (Pac-12 Network) and top-ranked South Carolina hosts Kentucky on Monday (SEC Network).

In the NBA, TNT on Monday will televise the Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies game.

On the tennis court, ESPN2 will offer early-round coverage of the Australian Open, while on the bowling lanes, Fox on Monday will televise the PBA Tour’s Players Championship.