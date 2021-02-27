Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates
Complete guide to TV series premiering March to June 2021
From NBC's Debris to Disney Plus's Marvel series Loki, Next TV has all the Spring 2021 TV premieres.
On broadcast, we'll see the return of broadcast staples like NBC's The Voice and ABC's Grey's Anatomy as well as new series such as the aforementioned Debris, dog grooming reality show Pooch Perfect and ABC's Katey Sagal starrer Rebel.
Cable entrants include the return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead and Showtime's new variety series Ziwe.
With the launch of Paramount Plus March 4, the streaming realm will offer no shortage of new content, including a reboot of The Real World and new SpongeBob SquarePants series Kamp Koral.
Take a look at the listings below.
March
Monday, March 1
The Voice (NBC), 8 p.m.
Debris (NBC), 10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 2
The Flash (The CW), 8 p.m.
Soul of a Nation (ABC), 10 p.m.
New Amsterdam (NBC), 10 p.m.
Wednesday, March 3
Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix)
Farmhouse Fixer (HGTV), 9 p.m.
Thursday, March 4 (Paramount Plus debuts)
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (Paramount Plus)
Kamp Koral (Paramount Plus)
The Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount Plus)
The Walrus and the Whistleblower (Discovery Plus)
Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests (HBO Max)
Friday, March 5
Wynonna Earp (Syfy), 10 p.m.
Sunday, March 7
Tournament of Champions (Food Network), 8 p.m.
Ellen's Game of Games (NBC), 9 p.m.
Married to Medicine (Bravo), 9 p.m.
Good Girls (NBC), 10 p.m.
The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network), 10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9
Delilah (OWN), 9 p.m.
Wednesday, March 10
Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix)
The Masked Singer (Fox), 8 p.m.
Game of Talents (Fox), 9 p.m.
Thursday, March 11
My Beautiful Stutter (Discovery Plus)
Station 19 (ABC), 8 p.m.
Grey's Anatomy (ABC), 9 p.m.
A Million Little Things (ABC), 10 p.m.
Cake (FXX), 10 p.m.
Sunday, March 14
63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS), 8 p.m.
Monday, March 15
Ducktales (Disney XD, series finale), 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 16
Mayans M.C. (FX), 10 p.m.
Thursday, March 18
Groomed (Discovery Plus)
Zack Snyder's Justice League (HBO Max)
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E!), 8 p.m.
Friday, March 19
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus)
A Tiny Audience (HBO Max and HBO Latino), 9 p.m.
Sunday, March 21
Genius: Aretha (NatGeo), 9 p.m.
Monday, March 22
Breeders (FX), 10 p.m.
Thursday, March 25
Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad (Discovery Plus)
Superstore (NBC, series finale), 8 p.m.
For Real: The Story of Reality TV (E!), 9 p.m.
Friday, March 26
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney Plus)
Solar Opposites (Hulu, all episodes)
Invincible (Amazon, first three episodes)
The Irregulars (Netflix)
Saturday, March 27
Tina (HBO and HBO Max), 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 28
Francesco (Discovery Plus)
City on a Hill (Showtime), 10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 30
Pooch Perfect (ABC), 8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 31
Extinction - The Facts (PBS), 8 p.m.
April
The Nevers (HBO)
Thursday, April 1
Manifest (NBC), 8 p.m.
Top Chef (Bravo), 8 p.m.
United States of Al (CBS), 9:30 p.m.
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC), 10 p.m.
Friday, April 2
Hysterical (FX), 9 p.m.
Sunday, April 4
SAG Awards (TNT/TBS), 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
Tuesday, April 6
Chad (TBS), 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7
Home Economics (ABC), 8:30 p.m.
Kung Fu (The CW), 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
The Moodys (Fox)
Rebel (ABC), 10 p.m.
Everything’s Gonna Be okay (Freeform), 10 p.m.
Friday, April 9
Wynonna Earp (Syfy, series finale), 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 10
Future People: The Family of Donor 5114 (Discovery Plus)
Sunday, April 11
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), 9 p.m.
Wednesday, April 14
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Netflix)
Friay, April 16
Big Shot (Disney Plus)
Sunday, April 18
Godfather of Harlem (Epix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO),
Couples Therapy (Showtime)
Monday, April 19
American Dad (TBS), 10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20
Cruel Summer (Freeform), 9 p.m.
Friday, April 23
Shadow and Bone (Netflix)
Sunday, April 25
Academy Awards (ABC)
Wednesday, April 28
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Friday, April 30
The Mosquito Coast (Apple, three episodes)
World's Funniest Animals: Spring Fling (The CW, one hour special), 8 p.m.
May
In Treatment (HBO)
Sunday, May 2
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), 8 p.m.
Batwoman (The CW, new time slot), 9 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney Plus)
Thursday, May 6
Mom (CBS, series finale), 9 p.m.
Friday, May 7
Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix)
Mythic Quest (Apple)
Shrill (Hulu, final season, all episodes)
Charmed (The CW), 8 p.m.
Dynasty (The CW), 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 9
Ziwe (Showtime), 11 p.m.
Friday, May 14
Selena: The Series (Netflix)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney Plus)
Sunday, May 16
10 p.m.: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, series finale)
Thursday, May 20
Genius Factory (Discovery Plus)
Friday, May 21
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu)
Sunday, May 23
8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Billboard Music Awards (NBC)
Thursday, May 27
Apocalypse '45 (Discovery Plus)
June
Thursday, June 3
Yellowstone: Super Volcanoes (Discovery Plus)
Wednesday, June 9
In the Dark (The CW), 9 p.m.
Friday, June 11
Loki (Disney Plus)
Zenimation (Disney Plus)
Love, Victor (Hulu)
Monday, June 14
The Republic of Sarah (The CW), 9 p.m.
Friday, June 25
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney Plus)
