Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

From NBC's Debris to Disney Plus's Marvel series Loki, Next TV has all the Spring 2021 TV premieres.

On broadcast, we'll see the return of broadcast staples like NBC's The Voice and ABC's Grey's Anatomy as well as new series such as the aforementioned Debris, dog grooming reality show Pooch Perfect and ABC's Katey Sagal starrer Rebel.

Cable entrants include the return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead and Showtime's new variety series Ziwe.

With the launch of Paramount Plus March 4, the streaming realm will offer no shortage of new content, including a reboot of The Real World and new SpongeBob SquarePants series Kamp Koral.

Take a look at the listings below.

March

Monday, March 1

The Voice (NBC), 8 p.m.

Debris (NBC), 10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 2

The Flash (The CW), 8 p.m.

Soul of a Nation (ABC), 10 p.m.

New Amsterdam (NBC), 10 p.m.

Wednesday, March 3

Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix)

Farmhouse Fixer (HGTV), 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 4 (Paramount Plus debuts)

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (Paramount Plus)

Kamp Koral (Paramount Plus)

The Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount Plus)

The Walrus and the Whistleblower (Discovery Plus)

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests (HBO Max)

Friday, March 5

Wynonna Earp (Syfy), 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 7

Tournament of Champions (Food Network), 8 p.m.

Ellen's Game of Games (NBC), 9 p.m.

Married to Medicine (Bravo), 9 p.m.

Good Girls (NBC), 10 p.m.

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network), 10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9

Delilah (OWN), 9 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10

Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix)

The Masked Singer (Fox), 8 p.m.

Game of Talents (Fox), 9 p.m.

Thursday, March 11

My Beautiful Stutter (Discovery Plus)

Station 19 (ABC), 8 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy (ABC), 9 p.m.

A Million Little Things (ABC), 10 p.m.

Cake (FXX), 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS), 8 p.m.

Monday, March 15

Ducktales (Disney XD, series finale), 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16

Mayans M.C. (FX), 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 18

Groomed (Discovery Plus)

Zack Snyder's Justice League (HBO Max)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E!), 8 p.m.

Friday, March 19

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus)

A Tiny Audience (HBO Max and HBO Latino), 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 21

Genius: Aretha (NatGeo), 9 p.m.

Monday, March 22

Breeders (FX), 10 p.m.

Thursday, March 25

Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad (Discovery Plus)

Superstore (NBC, series finale), 8 p.m.

For Real: The Story of Reality TV (E!), 9 p.m.

Friday, March 26

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney Plus)

Solar Opposites (Hulu, all episodes)

Invincible (Amazon, first three episodes)

The Irregulars (Netflix)

Saturday, March 27

Tina (HBO and HBO Max), 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 28

Francesco (Discovery Plus)

City on a Hill (Showtime), 10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30

Pooch Perfect (ABC), 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31

Extinction - The Facts (PBS), 8 p.m.

AMC's 'Fear the Walking Dead' premieres April 11. (Image credit: Ryan Green/AMC)

April

The Nevers (HBO)

Thursday, April 1

Manifest (NBC), 8 p.m.

Top Chef (Bravo), 8 p.m.

United States of Al (CBS), 9:30 p.m.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC), 10 p.m.

Friday, April 2

Hysterical (FX), 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 4

SAG Awards (TNT/TBS), 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Tuesday, April 6

Chad (TBS), 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7

Home Economics (ABC), 8:30 p.m.

Kung Fu (The CW), 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 8

The Moodys (Fox)

Rebel (ABC), 10 p.m.

Everything’s Gonna Be okay (Freeform), 10 p.m.

Friday, April 9

Wynonna Earp (Syfy, series finale), 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 10

Future People: The Family of Donor 5114 (Discovery Plus)

Sunday, April 11

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), 9 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Netflix)

Friay, April 16

Big Shot (Disney Plus)

Sunday, April 18

Godfather of Harlem (Epix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO),

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Monday, April 19

American Dad (TBS), 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 20

Cruel Summer (Freeform), 9 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

Sunday, April 25

Academy Awards (ABC)

Wednesday, April 28

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Friday, April 30

The Mosquito Coast (Apple, three episodes)

World's Funniest Animals: Spring Fling (The CW, one hour special), 8 p.m.

Variety show 'Ziwe' premieres on Showtime May 9. (Image credit: Greg Endries/Showtime)

May

In Treatment (HBO)

Sunday, May 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), 8 p.m.

Batwoman (The CW, new time slot), 9 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney Plus)

Thursday, May 6

Mom (CBS, series finale), 9 p.m.

Friday, May 7

Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix)

Mythic Quest (Apple)

Shrill (Hulu, final season, all episodes)

Charmed (The CW), 8 p.m.

Dynasty (The CW), 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 9

Ziwe (Showtime), 11 p.m.

Friday, May 14

Selena: The Series (Netflix)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney Plus)

Sunday, May 16

10 p.m.: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, series finale)

Thursday, May 20

Genius Factory (Discovery Plus)

Friday, May 21

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu)

Sunday, May 23

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Billboard Music Awards (NBC)

Thursday, May 27

Apocalypse '45 (Discovery Plus)

The CW's 'In the Dark' debuts June 9. (Image credit: Brendan Adam-Zwelling/The CW)

June

Thursday, June 3

Yellowstone: Super Volcanoes (Discovery Plus)

Wednesday, June 9

In the Dark (The CW), 9 p.m.

Friday, June 11

Loki (Disney Plus)

Zenimation (Disney Plus)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Monday, June 14

The Republic of Sarah (The CW), 9 p.m.

Friday, June 25

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney Plus)