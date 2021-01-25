‘Pooch Perfect’, Hosted By Rebel Wilson, Starts March 30 on ABC

Pooch Perfect, a competition series involving dog grooming, starts on ABC March 30, the network shared as it revealed its spring premieres. Rebel Wilson hosts and Lisa Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky and Dr. Callie Harris are the judges.

Topher Grace comedy Home Economics begins April 7. The show “takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship among three adult siblings,” according to ABC. Grace executive produces and stars.

Erin Brockovich-inspired Rebel begins April 8. Krista Vernoff executive produces and Katey Sagal stars. “Annie ‘Rebel’ Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost,” said ABC.

Rebel joins ABC’s Thursday lineup alongside Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, with A Million Little Things moving to Wednesdays.