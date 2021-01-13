‘Pooch Perfect,’ With Rebel Wilson, Picked Up at ABC

ABC has picked up the competition series Pooch Perfect, hosted by Rebel Wilson. The series showcases 10 of the best dog groomers in the country. There are eight episodes.

Lisa Vanderpump, groomer Jorge Bendersky and veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris are the judges.

Each week, teams will compete in two challenges: the Immunity Pupper-tunity challenge and the Ulti-mutt Challenge showdown. The teams face off in grooming “trans-fur-mations,” in ABC’s words, and showcase their creations on the “dog-walk.”

One contestant is eliminated each week until the finale, when the top three teams face off.

Wilson played Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect film franchise. Her other films include Bridesmaids and Struck By Lightning. An Australian, she created comedy Super Fun Night, which ran on ABC in 2013-2014.

Pooch Perfect is produced by Beyond Media Rights Limited.