Variety Show ‘Ziwe’ Starts on Showtime May 9

Variety series Ziwe, starring and executive produced by comedian Ziwe, debuts on Showtime May 9. There will be six episodes featuring interviews, music, guest stars, sketches and “unscripted and unpredictable interactions with everyday people,” said Showtime.

Ziwe, whose last name is Fumudoh, is the showrunner. She previously wrote for Desus & Mero, Our Cartoon President and Dickinson. She voiced Kamala Harris on Our Cartoon President.

Ziwe created the online show Baited With Ziwe, which began on YouTube and shifted to Instagram Live.

Ziwe is produced by A24. Jamund Washington and Hunter Speese also executive produce the show.