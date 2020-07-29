‘Our Cartoon President’ Returns on Showtime

Showtime animated series Our Cartoon President returns Sept. 13. Season three ran earlier this year, with a run of nine episodes ending in March. Nine more await.

The new batch of episodes “sets its sights on the most consequential election in history to determine who will be the next Cartoon President. Can Cartoon Joe Biden overcome his frequent gaffes and basement isolation to unseat Cartoon President Trump, who’s struggling to win re-election?” said Showtime.

Stephen Colbert, R.J. Fried and Chris Licht executive produce, and Fried is the showrunner.

Showtime promises Cartoons Dr. Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Biden’s soon-be-announced running mate, along with Cartoons Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Kayleigh McEnany, among others.

Our Cartoon President is produced by CBS Television Studios.