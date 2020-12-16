‘Desus & Mero’ Season Three on Showtime Jan. 31

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero in Showtime's 'Desus & Mero'

Season three of late-night talker Desus & Mero begins on Showtime Sunday, Jan. 31. The show, hosted by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, will air weekly on Sundays and Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET from New York.

Past guests have included President Barack Obama, President-elect Joe Biden, the Beastie Boys and David Letterman. Showtime has not shared who the guests will be in the new season.

Nice and Mero also host the podcast “Bodega Boys.”

Showtime said the program represents “the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.”

Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, Desus & Mero is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, Suzanne Fagel and Mike Pielocik.