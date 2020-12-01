Showtime Sets Up Free Channel on Pluto TV
Launching Tuesday, ad-supported ’Showtime Selects’ features 250 hours of uncensored episodes from select shows
ViacomCBS has set up a permanent sampling platform for its Showtime premium network, establishing the new Showtime Selects channel on its free, ad-supported streaming service, Pluto TV.
Launching Tuesday, Showtime Selects features 250 hours of uncensored episodes from original Showtime series including The Affair, Ray Donovan, Billions, The L Word, Shameless, Your Honor and Californication, among other shows.
The channel is set up in live-linear format, with limited portions of series available. Users won’t be able to binge, smorgasbord-style, on complete series and seasons, but that’s the point. ViacomCBS wants to funnel users to sign up for the $10.99 premium Showtime service.
The conglomerate said Pluto TV was up to averaging 28.4 million unique monthly visitors as of the end of the third quarter.
