HBO to Debut New Season of ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ in April

HBO will bring back its Emmy-nominated sketch comedy A Black Lady Sketch Show for its second season on April 23, the network said Tuesday.

Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis and Ashley Nicole Black will return to star in the narrative sketch series, which features a core cast of Black women living relatable, hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations, said the pay TV network.

A Black Lady Sketch Show, which received three 2020 Primetime Emmy nominations, is executive produced by Thede, Issa Rae, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch.