‘Supergirl’ Final Season on The CW March 30

The sixth and final season of Supergirl is on The CW starting March 30. Melissa Benoist stars in the action-adventure drama based on the DC character.

The series is about 12-year-old Kara, who escaped the doomed planet Krypton and came to Earth, where she was raised by a foster family. Kara grew up in the shadow of her foster sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh), and learned to hide the phenomenal powers she shares with her famous cousin, Superman.

Years later, Kara was living in National City and still concealing her powers, when a plane crash threatened Alex’s life and Kara took to the sky to save her. Now, Kara balances her work as a reporter for CatCo Worldwide Media with her work as Supergirl.

David Harewood, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai and Katie McGrath are also in the cast.

Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Rob Wright executive produce Supergirl.

Speaking of superheroes, The CW shared that rookie Superman & Lois, which launched Feb. 23, will go on a brief hiatus due to what the network called a “COVID-related production interruption.” It returns May 18.