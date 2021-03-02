‘Superman & Lois’ Renewed by The CW

The CW has ordered a second season of Superman & Lois. The superhero drama premiered Feb. 23. Tyler Hoechlin plays Clark Kent and Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch portrays Lois Lane.

“The phenomenal multiplatform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment,” said Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO, The CW. “We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in Superman & Lois and Walker, both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season.”

The 90-minute series premiere gave The CW its best primetime night in over two years, the network said. The show had the largest day-one streaming audience for a new series in network history, and drew 2.7 million viewers with delayed viewing factored in in terms of Live+3. Its Nielsen overnight score was 0.3 in viewers 18-49.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is developed by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing, who executive produce with Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns.

The show is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.