‘Superman & Lois’ Starts on The CW Feb. 23

The CW is hosting what it is referring to as “Super Tuesday” when Superman & Lois premieres Tuesday, Feb. 23. The night features the 90-minute series premiere of the show, followed by 30-minute special Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope.

The season premiere of The Flash moves back a week to March 2.

After years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters causing havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out humans, The Man of Steel, a.k.a. Clark Kent, and journalist Lois Lane come face-to-face with one of their greatest challenges ever--being working parents.

Tyler Hoechlin plays Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch portrays Lois. Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin play Jonathan and Jordan, their sons.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui), a loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her fire chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez).

Dylan Walsh plays Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The Legacy of Hope special offers sneak peeks and interviews from the cast of the new series, plus special guests discussing the legacy of the Man of Steel.