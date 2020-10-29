'Riverdale' Back Jan. 20 as CW Shares Schedule

From left: KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones in The CW's 'Riverdale'

The CW has shared premiere dates for its new season, which begins in January. Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us shift to Fridays starting Jan. 8. On Jan. 10, it’s the Critics Choice Super Awards.

Jan. 12 marks the return of Two Sentence Horror Stories, season two, followed by the U.S. premiere of Canadian supernatural drama Trickster. Based on the novel Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson, the show stars Joel Oulette as Jared, an Indigenous teen struggling to keep his dysfunctional family above water, but when he starts seeing strange things, his already chaotic life is turned upside down. Trickster is a CBC original series.

Batwoman returns Sunday, Jan. 17 and All American kicks off season three Jan. 18.

Jan. 20 is the start of season five of Riverdale, followed by season two of Nancy Drew.

Walker, starring Jared Padalecki, premieres Jan. 21, followed by Legacies.

Charmed takes off Jan. 24.

Feb. 8, it’s Black Lightning.

The Flash is back Feb. 23, followed by Superman & Lois.

Amidst the challenges the pandemic has laid on production, The CW has had a mix of original and acquired programming in the fall while holding its marquee programming until early 2021.