Primetime Ratings Tuesday: NBC on Top Despite Drops

NBC had the winning score in Tuesday ratings, with This Is Us leading the way. NBC tallied a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was ABC at 0.5/3.

NBC had Young Rock, which fell 22% from premiere to 0.7, and Kenan was down 38% to 0.5. This Is Us lost 18% for a 0.9 and the Nurses season ender scored a flat 0.3.

The week before, NBC posted a 0.8/5.

ABC had To Tell the Truth down 17% for a 0.5 and Black-ish at a 0.5, then Mixed-ish at 0.4, the comedies level with last week. Another To Tell the Truth got a 0.4.

CBS scored a 0.4/3 with reruns.

The CW, Telemundo and Univision all posted a 0.3/2. The CW had the series premiere of Superman & Lois at 0.3 and special Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope at 0.3.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte de Loli and Buscando A Frida all at a level 0.3.

On Univision it was Vencer El Desamor off 20% for a 0.4 and Te Acuerdas de Mi and Dulce Ambicion at 0.3, Te Acuerdas flat and Dulce down a tenth.

Fox got a 0.2/1 with reruns.