Primetime Ratings Tuesday: Promising Start For ‘Young Rock’ on NBC

NBC had the top score in Tuesday prime, with the Dwayne Johnson comedy Young Rock off to a promising star. NBC had a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was ABC at 0.6/4.

Young Rock premiered at 0.9 and Kenan Thompson comedy Kenan debuted at 0.8. This Is Us went up 10% to 1.1 and Nurses posted a flat 0.3.

On ABC, To Tell the Truth got a flat 0.6 and Black-ish shot up 25% to 0.5. Mixed-ish did a 0.4 and Big Sky a 0.6, those two flat.

Fox scored a 0.5/3. The Resident grew 20% to 0.6 and Prodigal Son scored a level 0.4.

CBS posted a 0.4/3 with reruns.

Univision rated a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Vencer El Desamor up 25% to 0.5 and Te Acuerdas de Mi at a flat 0.3, then Dulce Ambicion grew 33% to 0.4.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte de Loli and Buscando a Frida all got a level 0.3.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. The finales of Two Sentence Horror Stories and Trickster both got a flat 0.1.