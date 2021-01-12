Canadian Supernatural Drama ‘Trickster’ on The CW Jan. 12

The U.S. premiere of supernatural drama Trickster happens on The CW Jan. 12. Based on the novel Son of a Trickster by Eden Robinson, Trickster is a Canadian production.

The series stars Joel Oulette as Jared, an Indigenous teen struggling to keep his dysfunctional family above water. He cooks ecstasy to support his separated parents: partying mother Maggie (Crystle Lightning), who self medicates her mental illness, and unemployed father Phil (Craig Lauzon), who is addicted to painkillers. When he starts seeing strange things — talking ravens, doppelgängers, peculiar monsters — his chaotic life is turned upside down. Jared thinks he’s losing his mind, but finds the supernatural stuff all around him is real.

The cast includes Kalani Queypo, Anna Lambe, Joel Thomas Hynes, Gail Maurice and Georgina Lightning.

Executive produced by Streel Films’ Michelle Latimer, Tony Elliott, and Sienna Films’ Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny, Trickster is a CBC original series. Sienna Films produces.

There are six episodes. Latimer directed all six.