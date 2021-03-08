‘Queen of the South’ Back With Fifth and Final Season in April

Queen of the South is back on USA Network April 7 with the start of season five. It will be the final season and there are 10 episodes.

Queen of the South tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), who is forced to run from a Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America, and her eventual rise to power over her own drug trafficking empire.

“For five incredible seasons, Queen of the South has captivated us with brilliant storytelling and bold, powerful characters,” said Frances Berwick, chairman, Entertainment Networks. “This series broke boundaries for the genre, and we are so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with this incredible team of creators, cast and crew along with our studio partners at 20th Television and UCP. As we close this final chapter, we look forward to a great season culminating in a finale that will give our fans the ending they deserve.”

The series is based on the novel La Reina Del Sur, by Arturo Pérez-Reverte.

“We could not be prouder of our entire cast and crew that joined us on this magnificent journey,” said executive producers Dailyn Rodriguez, Ben Lobato and David Friendly. “Queen of the South began shooting in Mexico City, brought us to faraway places like Malta and Colombia and finally landed in New Orleans. We cannot wait to share the explosive final season with our devoted fans. And, of course, we could not have made this show without the talented and tireless Alice Braga, who brought our queen to life."

Braga also executive produces.

Queen of the South is USA’s top series among 18-49 and 25-54 demos, the network said.