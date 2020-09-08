Kardashians Will Stop ‘Keeping Up’ in 2021

The Kardashian family announced that after 14 year years, Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be ending, with its final season airing iin early 2021.

The show has been a major attraction for NBCUniveral’s E! Network.

“While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras,” the network said in a statement. “It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021. We thank the entire extended family and our production partners, Bunim Murray and Ryan Seacrest Productions for embarking on this global phenomenon together.”

The family posted a message to fans on its instagram page.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” the post said.

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who’ve spent countless hours filming our lives,” the post said..