‘The Real World’ Season One Cast Reunites on Paramount Plus

The cast from the first season of MTV’s The Real World will reunite for a season on Paramount Plus when it launches March 4. The seven cast members get back together in a Manhattan loft for The Real World Homecoming: New York.

The Real World premiered in 1992.

“The Real World is credited with creating the reality TV genre and was one of the first series to tackle important and yet unrepresented topics such as LGBTQ, race, gender, HIV/AIDS and religion,” said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group. “With Paramount Plus being the home to so many global reality hit franchises it seems only fitting to bring back the franchise and cast that started it all for the launch.”

Also Read: ‘Sponge on the Run’ and ‘Kamp Koral’ on Paramount Plus at Launch

Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell “will revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate,” according to Paramount Plus.

The Real World was created by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim of Bunim/Murray Productions.

Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry are executive producers for MTV Entertainment Studios. Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and Trish Gold are exec producers for Bunim/Murray Productions.

Multiple seasons of The Real World are available on CBS All Access, which will be rebranded as Paramount Plus.