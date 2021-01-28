‘Sponge on the Run’ and ‘Kamp Koral’ on Paramount Plus at Launch

Film The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and original series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years premiere on Paramount Plus March 4. The SpongeBob Movie will also be available on VOD platforms for a limited time at a suggested price of $19.99.

Six episodes of Kamp Koral will be available March 4. The rest of the 13-episode season will arrive later.

A rebrand of CBS All Access, ViacomCBS's streaming platform Paramount Plus premieres March 4.

The movie sees SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary go missing, and clues lead SpongeBob and his pal Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City.

Sponge on the Run is a United Plankton Pictures production. Directed and written by Tim Hill from a story by Hill and Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger, the film features the voice talent of Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Matt Berry, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Mr. Lawrence and Reggie Watts.

Kamp Koral follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals during summer sleepaway camp where they spend their time building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at Kamp Koral.

The voice cast includes Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Carolyn Lawrence and Mr. Lawrence.

The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio.