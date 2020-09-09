AMC Ending ‘Walking Dead’ With Two-Year 11th Season

AMC Network said that its blockbuster series The Walking Dead will end in 2022 after an expanded two-year 11th season.

The network also said that the series will be followed by a spinoff featuring two of the show’s original characters, Daryl Dixon and Carol Peltier that will be helmed by Angela Kang, The Walking Dead’s current showrunner and co-created by Kang and Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer for the Walking Dead universe.

Also in development is Tales of the Walking Dead, described as an episodic anthology focusing on new and existing characters. It is being developed with Gimple.

The Walking Dead has spawned an entire franchise for AMC, including the Talking Dead after show, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which will premiere Oct. 4. AMC said additional projects are in the works.

“The Walking Dead made television history, and is one of those rare creative works that has given life to an entire content universe that is still in the early stages of growing and entertaining both new and established fans,” said Ed Carroll, chief operating officer of AMC Networks. “We can’t wait to bring viewers this expanded final season of The Walking Dead over the next two years, and launch the fourth series in the history of the franchise, focused on the beloved Daryl and Carol characters, with the incredibly talented Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Angela Kang and Scott M. Gimple. There really is so much ‘walking’ ahead, in a number of very exciting directions, for this extraordinary creative universe we call The Walking Dead.”

The Walking Dead will have 30 more episodes before concluding, with six extra episodes orders for season 10 and 24 for the final season 11.

Actors Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will play their Daryl and Carol characters in the new spinoff, which is expected to debut in 2023.

“Of course, I’ve always enjoyed working so closely with Norman throughout these many seasons. In playing Carol, and as a viewer of the show, I’ve also long been intrigued with ‘Daryl and Carol,’ and by what so early on between them, even then, felt somehow bound,” said McBride. Their shared history is long, and each’s own personal fight to survive, even longer – the more obvious aspect of what has kept them close and loyal. But there is also a rather mysterious aspect to their fondness for one another that I enjoy, and their playfulness when the world permits. I’m very curious! Angela has a way of shaking things up in great and unexpected ways. She’s like a kid playing with the dimmer switch! I’m very excited!”

The Walking Dead had its premiere on Halloween in 2010. It was the top rated cable series launch of all time and later became the highest rated show on cable and eventually all of television.

Though ratings have eroded from their peak, it remains the top rated series on basic cable and a big draw in terms of ad revenue for AMC.

The Walking Dead is produced by AMC Studios and executive produced by Gimple, Kang, Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Denise Huth and Joseph Incaprera.