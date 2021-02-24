Disney Plus Shares Spring Premieres

Disney Plus shared upcoming premieres at its TCA press tour session, including the Emilio Estevez hockey series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, out March 26, and the John Stamos basketball series Big Shot, out April 16.

The Mighty Ducks sees Estevez coaching an underdog youth hockey team in Minnesota.

Big Shot has Stamos as a coach as well, a hothead hotshot ousted from the NCAA who ends up coaching an all-girls high school team.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a Marvel Studios project with Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, a.k.a., the Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes and The Winter Soldier, premieres March 19. Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a series about the elite and experimental clones finding their way in a changing galaxy, debuts May 4. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season two starts May 14. The East High Wildcats, preparing to perform “Beauty and the Beast,” face off against North High in a theater competition.

Loki, a series about the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow, starts June 11, as does season two of Zenimation, which offers “a mindfulness soundscape experience” with scenes from Disney films, according to disney.

The Mysterious Benedict Society, about a group of orphans foiling a nefarious plot from a boarding school, begins June 25. Monsters at Work, a spinoff of Monsters Inc., is on July 2.

Series Turner & Hooch, based on the 1989 movie about a U.S. Marshal with a large, unruly dog, premieres July 16. Series Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life, about an odd couple of chipmunks, starts July 23.