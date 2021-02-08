Disney Plus, Paramount Plus Run Super Bowl Ads

Sunday night's Super Bowl LV telecast featured ads from Paramount Plus and Disney Plus during an otherwise light lineup of cable network and streaming service spots.

Disney Plus used Super Bowl LV, won by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, to promote its upcoming Marvel-themed series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The series -- the second Marvel Studio series following WandaVision -- debuts March 19.

Disney also ran an add touting its Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu bundle. The ad featured clips from such shows as Disney Plus' WandaVision, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale and ESPN Plus' Payton Places. The combined bundle costs $12.99 per month.

ViacomCBS promoted the soon to launch Paramount Plus streaming service with several ads during the Super Bowl. Paramount Plus will replace the current CBS All-Access service on March 4.

