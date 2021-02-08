Paramount Plus Gets Big Chunk of Super Bowl Promo Time

The Super Bowl gave Paramount Plus a promotional platform the size of a mountain.

ViacomCBS ran 29 house ads during CBS’s broadcast of the Super Bowl, accounting for about 25% of commercial time during the game, according to an analysis by MediaRadar. Of those 29 promos, eight for Paramount Plus, or about 30%.

Paramount Plus launches on March 4. It is a super-sized version of CBS All Access, which carried the game.

Among the other CBS properties getting promotion during the big game was The Equalizer, the Queen Latifah show that had its premiere following the post-game festivities.

MediaRadar noted that ViacomCBS elected to share the Super Bowl marketing platform with other streaming services. Disney bought several ads. One pushed Disney’s streaming bundle consisting of Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus. Two were for the upcoming Disney Plus series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

In its analysis, Media Radar pointed to some advertisers who were in the game largely because of the pandemic, including Uber Eats, Door Dash, CarMax and Vroom, which reflected the new ways people are buying food and cars.

Ads for Procter & Gamble’s Tide emphasized extreme cleaning, the company added.