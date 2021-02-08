State Farm, Dexcom Super Bowl Spots Score With Ad Research Firms

The day after the Super Bowl is a big day for TV research companies looking to measure the impact and popularity of commercials that aired during the big games.

Different companies single out different ads, depending on what they’re looking for and the methodologies they use.

For example, analytics software company EDO said the ad for Dexcom with diabetic Nick Jonas was the commercial that best engaged consumers.

EDO said the Dexcom ad drove 11 times more consumer search than the media ad in Super Bowl LV. Dexcom, a first time Super Bowl advertiser was helped by the absence of a number of prominent brands that sat out the game, EDO said.

Another research company, TVision, which measures attention and engagement, said that the ad with the highest Creative Attention Score was for State Farm with Drake from State Farm joining Jack from State Farm (as well as Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rogers.

The other commercials with top 10 Creative Attention Scores were for Tums, Zyrtec, Reddit, Skechers, Neutrogena, Geico, Verizon, Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, YouTube TV and M&Ms.

TVision said ads in the fourth quarter had the highest overall Creative Attention Score, followed by the post-game show.

EDO’s ranking are based on how effectively they drive consumers to search online for the brand or product in the minutes following the ad airing.

Nick Jonas was in Dexcom's Super Bowl commercial (Image credit: Dexcom)

“The Super Bowl is the most powerful event on TV for advertisers because, on top of the huge audience, the average viewer is 4.6 times as likely to search for a brand advertised during the game compared to everyday primetime TV,” said Kevin Krim, president & CEO of EDO, Inc. “But the ads that drive watercooler talk because they’re funny or heartwarming are not necessarily those that actually drive viewers to engage with the brand.”

Here’s how the Top 10 ads stacked up according to EDO: Dexcom was followed by Inspiration4, Jeep, Cadillac Lyriq, Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Dr. Squatch, Paramount Plus, Mountain Dew Major Melon, Bud Light and the M. Night Shyamalan film Old.

EDO also gauged the star power of celebrities who appeared in Super Bowl commercials.

Its top 10 in engaging consumers were Gwen Stefani in Finding the Right One for T-Mobile, Blake Shelton in Finding the Right One for T-Mobile, Ashton Kutcher in It Wasn’t Me for Cheetos; Mila Kunis in It Wasn’t Me for Cheetos, John Travolta in Keep Growing for Scotts Miracle-Gro, Bruce Springsteen in The Middle for Jeep, Shaggy in It Wasn’t Me for Cheetos, Nick Jonas in The Future That's Available Now for Dexcom, Jason Alexander in The Jason Alexander Hoodie for Tide, and Cardi B in Shameless Manipulation for Uber Eats.

TVision also noted that 20.5% of households with Roku or Chromecast devices streamed the game, including 5.5% of viewers described as “heavy” NFL viewers. Of the viewers who chose to stream the game, the vast majority were viewers of NFL games throughout the season.