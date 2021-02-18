Denis Leary Comedy ‘The Moodys’ Returns to Fox April 1

Dysfunctional family comedy The Moodys returns to Fox April 1 with two episodes. Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins star and executive produce.

The series picks up with Sean Sr. (Leary) contemplating retirement while Sean Jr. (Jay Baruchel) takes over the family HVAC business. Ann (Perkins) has no intention of leaving her new psychology practice, and Sean Jr. continues to brew up schemes to get rich quick. Bridget (Chelsea Frei), in the midst of a divorce, returns home while her new townhouse is being renovated; and Dan (Francois Arnaud) leaves Brooklyn for Chicago to live with his girlfriend Cora (guest star Maria Gabriela de Faria), only to realize the relationship is moving too quickly.

The Moodys is written and executive produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O’Donnell, Phil Lloyd, Jason Burrows, Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins are executive producers. The Moodys is based on the Jungle Entertainment Pty Limited and Australian Broadcasting Corporation series A Moody Christmas. It debuted on Fox late in 2019.