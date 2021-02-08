‘The Masked Singer’ Back on Fox March 10

Season five of The Masked Singer starts on Fox March 10. Unscripted variety show Game of Talents deb uts on the network the same night. Niecy Nash will be guest host on The Masked Singer and Wayne Brady will host Game of Talents.

The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon, with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Cannon has been battling COVID-19. Celebrities who have performed on the show include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond and Seal.

On Game of Talents, two teams attempt to figure out the hidden talents of the mystery performers. “Taking the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show and infusing it with a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game, Game of Talents is a new hybrid series like you’ve never seen,” said Fox.

The Masked Singer is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. James Breen, Craig Plestis, Rosie Seitchik and Nick Cannon are executive producers. Breen is showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

Game of Talents is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Jeff Apploff and Wayne Brady.