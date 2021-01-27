‘I Can See Your Voice’ Gets Second Season on Fox

Fox has renewed I Can See Your Voice for a second season. Ken Jeong hosts the musical competition series, which is scheduling season two for 2021. He will return as host and executive producer, and Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton return as celebrity detectives.

“I Can See Your Voice is such a deeply fun and genuinely suspenseful show, with the amazing Ken Jeong at the heart of it,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment & specials, Fox Entertainment. “We are so grateful to our producers, James McKinlay and Craig Plestis, along with the entire crew, who brought this show to life and are working to make season two even bigger and better.”

With $100,000 on the line, the contestant aims to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a lip synch challenge, interrogation and a series of clues.

Season one featured celebrity guests Joel McHale, Niecy Nash, Rick Springfield, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Katharine McPhee.

The show averaged a 1.3 rating in viewers 18-49, live + 7 ratings, said Fox.

I Can See Your Voice is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. James McKinlay, Craig Plestis and Ken Jeong are executive producers, and McKinlay is showrunner. The series is based on a South Korean format from CJ ENM.