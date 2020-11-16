Andy Cohen Set to Host ‘Story of Reality TV’ for E!

NBCUniversal's E! said it has greenlit a new limited series that looks at the history and impact of reality TV that will be hosted and executive produced by Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live on Bravo, another NBCU cable network.

In perhaps a nod to the cattiness of reality TV, E!’s announcement mentions neither Bravo nor Cohen’s other show, except to quote the executive who now oversees program development for both Bravo and E!.

Once upon a time, Cohen was a programming executive at an obscure cable network, before evolving into someone who interviews Real Housewives and celebrates New Year’s with Anderson Cooper on CNN.

E! said the new series, For Real: The Story of Reality TV, will revisit some of the most iconic reality television moments and share the inside scoop from the icons who lived it, or “spill some reali-tea,” as Cohen puts it in a promo for the show.

“A reality connoisseur in his own right, Andy takes viewers on a deep and captivating journey into a genre that’s forever captivated audiences and impacted pop culture,” said Rachel Smith, executive VP, development for Bravo and E!. “At a time where the world is constantly changing, For Real: The Story of Reality TV offers the perfect escape we all need; an opportunity to sit back, relax and submerge into a world that’s captured so many.”

Viewers can expect to see scenes from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Bachelor, The Real World, Real Housewives and Survivor.

“I’m thrilled to look back at the shows that formed my love for reality TV, and interview the icons of the genre,” said Cohen. “This series is like great candy!”

For Real: The Story of Reality TV is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions & Most Talkative with Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, David Sambuchi and Andy Cohen serving as executive producers.

Bunim/Murray has had its hand in some great reality moments, having created The Real World and The Simple Life and producing Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Total Divas.