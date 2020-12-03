NBC’s ‘Superstore’ to End This Season

NBC comedy Superstore will end after its current season, wrapping the show after 113 episodes across six seasons. Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green executive produce the show, set in a big-box store called Cloud 9.

Superstore returns from winter hiatus Thursday, Jan. 14. Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Nichole Sakura and Kaliko Kauahi are in the cast.

“Superstore has always been a signature NBC series that has never failed to make us laugh while also thoughtfully examining important issues people care deeply about,” said Lisa Katz, NBC president, scripted content. “This has been an amazing group of writers, producers, actors and crew to work with and we are incredibly grateful for all their contributions. This show will forever hold its place among the top workplace comedies for which we have a cherished history.”

The show reached more than 37 million viewers last season, according to NBC.

“We are incredibly proud of this show and the stories we were able to tell within the walls of Cloud 9,” said Universal Television President Erin Underhill. “We want to thank Justin Spitzer, who created this show, current showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller, all the writers, cast and crew. Not only did they bring us a comedy full of heart and humor, but Superstore also became one of the most socially impactful series on television.”

Superstore is produced by Universal Television in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District.

“We’re grateful to Universal Television and NBC for letting us make 113 episodes of a show we’re so proud of, and for giving us the chance to work with such an incredibly talented group of actors, writers and crew,” said Spitzer, Miller and Green. “We’re thankful most of all to the viewers who’ve stuck with us for the past six years (or discovered us somewhere along the way). We’ll do our best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.”