HBO's 'The Nevers' to Debut in April

HBO to debut 'The Nevers' in April

HBO will debut its new fantasy/sci-fi series The Nevers in April, the network said Tuesday.

The six-episode series follows Victorian-era Londoners -- mostly women -- who have been "touched" with abnormal abilities that are charming as well as disturbing, said the network.

Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly star as champions of this new underclass as they look to make a home within an often unwelcoming society, said HBO.

Also starring in the series are Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O'Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost and Ben Chaplin.

The Nevers is created and executive produced by Joss Whedon. Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson and Philippa Goslett also serve as executive producers.