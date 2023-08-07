Scripps Names NBCU Exec Brian Norris Chief Revenue Officer

The E.W. Scripps Co. hired Brian Norris as chief revenue officer, a new position at the company, effective August 28

Norris has been senior VP at NBCUniversal, heading the company’s small and mid-sized business unit.

Scripps has made a series of executive changes as it goes through a reorganization .

“Brian has a depth of experience driving revenue through linear, addressable and digital media,” said Lisa Knutson, Scripps’ COO. “His understanding of advanced advertising models and performance media, combined with his commitment to developing high-performing and diverse teams, makes him an ideal leader to advance Scripps’ revenue strategy as it continues to expand its share of advertising revenue in the local, national and CTV marketplaces.”

Before joining NBCU, Norris was with Dish Network and Sling TV. Before that, he was with Viacom and Lifetime.

“Scripps has a long history of entrepreneurship and evolving to meet the needs of media consumers,” said Norris. “I am energized to join this team and passionate about continuing to challenge the status quo across the media landscape and taking advantage of industry disruption to better serve our advertisers and the consumers they engage across Scripps’ strong portfolio of media brands and advertising platforms.”