Scripps Names Dean Littleton Head of Local Media Division

E.W. Scripps, in the process of a previously announced reorganization of the company, named Dean Littleton senior VP of local media.

Littleton was VP and general manager of Scripps’s KMGH Denver since 2017. Brian Lawlor, who had been president of local media at Scripps, was named head of Scripps’s new sports division in December.

At the same time, Scripps said Jeffrey Wolf, chief distribution officer of Scripps Networks, and Michael Teicher, chief revenue office r at Scripps Networks, have left the company.

Michael O’Brien was named senior VP and chief distribution officer. The company is looking to hire a chief revenue officer.

The reorganization was announced in January when Lisa Knutson was named chief operating officer. She had been head of Scripps’ national network division. As COO, she also oversees local media, including the company’s TV stations.

Also Read: E.W. Scripps Says Reorganization Will Produce $40 Million in Savings

“Dean has shown tremendous leadership in Denver,” Knutson said. “He is committed to great journalism, and he has a vision for increasing engagement and growing trust with our communities.”

Before running KMGH, Littleton was GM at WATE Knoxville, Tennessee. Previously he headed sales at WVLT Knoxville, KUSA Denver and WBIR Knoxville. He started his career as a news photographer and editor at WBIR.

Scripps also said that as part of the reorganization, Frank Friedman, senior VP of data, insights and research, will oversee data strategy, analytics and business insights, working with Jon Marks, VP of chief research officer.

Mark Gray, senior VP of network and stations operations, will be responsible for the network and technical infrastructure that supports local and network operations. Ray Thurbier is VP, chief engineer and innovation officer.

Joe Naylor, senior VP of streaming and digital platforms, will oversee the development of the company’s consumer streaming and digital strategy for all local and network brands.