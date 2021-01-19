Scripps Taps Michael Teicher as CRO for National Networks

The E.W. Scripps Co. named Michael Teicher, a veteran syndication ad sales executives, as chief revenue officer for its new national television networks business, effective immediately.

Read Also: E.W. Scripps Taps Katz Execs for National Networks Group

Teicher, most recently executive VP, media sales, at 20th Television, will report to Jonathan Katz, the COO and head of entertainment for the national networks unit, which includes Ion, the Katz Networks and Newsy.

The appointment comes as Scripps quickly staffs the new unit.

Read Also: MGM Exec Tom Zappala Joins Scripps National Nets

“Michael is one of the industry’s most widely-respected and seasoned sales executives, having successfully brought to market some of the most popular shows on television. As we bring Ion into the fold and combine our networks, his experience positioning top brands and creating unique and powerful marketing solutions for advertising partners across multiple platforms will be a tremendous asset,” said Katz.

Read Also: E.W. Scripps Appoints Distribution Executives

At 20th Television, Teicher handled media sales for the Fox and Debmar Studios syndicated shows including Modern Family, Family Guy, Family Feud and The Wendy Williams Show.

Before that he was executive VP, media sales for Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution. Earlier in his career he had jobs at Turner Broadcasting Sales, Major League Baseball, Replay TV and Harmonic Communications.