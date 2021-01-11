MGM Exec Tom Zappala Joins Scripps National Nets

The E.W. Scripps Co. named Tom Zappala as head of programming for its new national networks business, effective Jan. 25.

A 30 year programming and production veteran, Zappala most recently had been head of programming strategy for MGM Global Networks, where he acquired third-party programming, oversaw digital scheduling and worked on renewal discussions with distributors, including MVPDs and digital platforms.

At Scripps, he will report to Jonathan Katz, COO and head of entertainment for Scripps networks, the new business is made up of the Katz Networks, Newsy and Ion Media, acquired by Scripps earlier this month.

“Tom is one of the most versatile and creative programmers in the media business today, on any platform,” Katz said. “His breadth of experience makes him exceptionally qualified to lead our programming efforts as we bring our national networks businesses together. I’ve always envied the companies that were lucky enough to leverage Tom’s talents, and now I’m thrilled that he’s part of our team.”

Before joining MGM, Zappala was executive VP, programming, for Viacom Media Networks and executive VP of programming for The Walt Disney Co. Earlier in his career, he was with the CBS Station Group.