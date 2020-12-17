Jonathan Katz Promoted to COO for Scripps National Nets

The E.W. Scripps Co. named Jonathan Katz chief operating officer and head of entertainment for its new national television networks business.

Katz, who is head of Scripps' Katz Networks unit, will have additional oversight of revenue, research, marketing and programming for the entire portfolio of Scripps’ national networks.

Scripps’ national networks business consists of the Katz Networks--Bounce, Laff, Grit, Court TV--Newsy and the soon-to-be acquired Ion Media.

Katz will report to Lisa Knutson, who was previously named to lead Scripps' National Neworks. He founded Katz Networks, which was acquired by Scripps in 2017.

“With his many years of experience in launching, growing and expanding some of the country’s most-watched networks and leading best-in-class teams to fuel growth and innovation, Jonathan has proven time and time again his ability to anticipate and super-serve consumers’ diverse and evolving interests,” said Knutson. “Jonathan is a tremendous asset to Scripps as we bring our national networks businesses together to capture the momentum of over-the-air audience growth and multiplatform TV viewing.”

Before starting Katz Networks, Katz was senior VP and general manager of program planning and acquisitions for Turner Entertainment Networks. Before that he was VP of marketing for CNN Newsource. He began his career with local stations in Tampa, Charlotte, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa.