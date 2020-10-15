Knutson to Head Scripps National Network Group

In the wake of its acquisition of Ion Media, the E.W. Scripps Co. said that executive VP, CFO Lisa Knutson will lead the company’s new national television business.

Laura Tomlin (Image credit: E.W. Scripps)

Scripps also said that executive VP, national media Laura Tomlin will become chief administrative officer.

In their new roles, Knutson and Tomlin will continue to report to Adam Symson, Scripps’ CEO.

“Lisa and Laura are strong leaders, each of whom has a proven track record of creatively and strategically guiding Scripps through periods of change and growth,” Symson said. “In these new roles, both will be instrumental in continuing the company’s tradition of capitalizing on the evolution of the media landscape.”

In addition to Ion, the national networks group includes the Katz Networks and Newsy.

“We will continue to ensure our businesses are able to operate with the resources they need to succeed while we seek ways to centralize key corporate and shared services functions across the organization,” Symson said.

Knutson joined Scripps in 2005 and served as chief strategy officer and chief administrative officer before becoming CFO. A search has begun for a new CFO, Scripps said.

Tomlin joined Scripps in 2010 and built the company’s internal recruiting team moving to the company’s former digital division.