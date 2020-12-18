E.W. Scripps Taps Katz Execs For National Networks Group

Scripps Named Jeffrey Wolf to head distribution for its new national TV networks group

The E.W. Scripps Co., filling out the executive ranks for its new national TV networks business, named Jeffrey Wolf to head distribution and put Mark Gray in charge of station operations.

Scripps national TV networks business includes the Katz Networks, where Wolf and Gray work, Newsy and Ion Media, when that acquisition is completed.

Also Read: Scripps Goes National By Buying Ion for $2.65 Billion

On Thursday, Katz Networks CEO Jonathan Katz was named COO and head of entertainment for the Scripps national TV networks group. Scripps acquired Katz Networks--which include Bounce, Grit and Court TV-- in 2017.

Jonathan Katz, Wolf and Gray will all report to Lisa Knutson, who was named head of the national networks group, effective with the close of the Ion Deal.

Wolf is currently in charge of distribution for the Katz networks and the streaming service Brown Sugar. Before joining Katz, Wolf was with Sony Pictures Television.

Gray is currently head of network operations for Katz. He has spent nearly 40 years in operations, production, programming creative services and station management jobs in the broadcast business.