E.W. Scripps Appoints Distribution Executives

The E.W. Scripps Co., building its national networks business, said it named three executives--Brad Samuels, Damian Riordan and Yvonne Haugh--to new distribution posts.

Also Read: Scripps Goes National By Buying Ion for $2.65 Billion

The executives come from Katz Networks, Ion and Newsy, the three businesses that comprise Scripps’ national networks unit. They will all report to Jeffrey Wolf, the Katz exec recently appointed chief distribution officer for the national networks businesses.

Brad Samuels (Image credit: Scripps)

Haugh was appointed VP, distribution and affiliate relations, overseeing all operations relatied to distribution and affilaite relations including contract management and operations. She was most recently senior VP, marketing and affiliate relations and chief of staff for Katz Networks. Earlier, she spent 23 years at Turner Broadcasting.

Samuels was named VP, distribution partnerships and strategy and will lead efforts to distribute the networks across pay TV, OTT connected TV and other platforms. Samuels, a 30 year TV distribution veteran, was most recently VP, distribution for Newsy.

Riordan was named VP, broadcast distribution and will develop and maintain partnerships with broadcast partners. He had been senior VP, broadcast relations for Ion Media, which Scripps is in the process of acquiring.

Damian Riordan (Image credit: E.W. Scripps)

“The opportunity ahead for the new Scripps networks is incredible, and I’m proud to partner with this deeply experienced team on setting and executing distribution strategies that will help our programming engage viewers in every corner of the U.S.,” said Wolf. “Our partnerships with broadcasters, streaming services and other distributors is key to our success, and the broad range of experiences that Yvonne, Damian and Brad bring to the table will help Scripps shape the next era of television.”

The new posts become effective when Scripps’ acquisition of Ion closes.