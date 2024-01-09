Sahand Sepehrnia, Jamie Reysen Promoted at CBS News, CBS Stations

Sahand Sepehrnia has been promoted to executive VP, digital content strategy and business at CBS News, Stations, Entertainment and Sports, and Jamie Reysen was named senior VP, digital editorial, growth & engagement at CBS News & Stations.

Wendy McMahon, president and CEO, CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, said both executives “have been at the forefront of our digital transformation and will become even more critical in leading our future ambitions.”

Sepehrnia joined CBS in February 2022 and has been senior VP of streaming for CBS Stations. He will continue to oversee the day-to-day and long-term strategic vision for the programming, production, editorial and operational functions of CBS Stations’ 14 local streaming channels, as well as oversight of CBS Stations’ digital business. He will report to Jeff Gerttula, who oversees digital for all of CBS.

Reysen joined CBS News in 2019 as director of growth and engagement. She had been senior VP of CBSNews.com and growth and engagement. She will oversee a new unified digital editorial operation that spans local and national and will report to Ingrid Ciprián-Matthews, president of CBS News, and Jennifer Mitchell, president of CBS Stations.