Ebright, Harner Named VPs of Streaming at CBS Stations

Olsen Ebright and Fred Harner have been named vice presidents of streaming and digital for CBS Stations. Ebright is responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations for six CBS News and Stations’ local streaming channels in the Western U.S. as well as Chicago and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Harner has the same role overseeing eight local streaming channels in the Eastern U.S. as well as Dallas-Fort Worth.

Both will report to Sahand Sepehrnia, senior vice president, streaming, CBS Stations.

“As we relentlessly build our future in streaming, Fred and Olsen’s expertise will be invaluable to the continued growth and optimization of our local streaming channels,” Sepehrnia said. “They are strategic and dynamic leaders with a passion for journalism. We are excited to have them work closely with the local teams in the 14 markets where we have local news streams.”

Ebright has more than 16 years of experience in multiplatform content creation and social media strategy for local news operations in Los Angeles, including KTLA and KNBC.

Harner has held leadership roles in multiplatform content creation for the XFL, regional sports networks SNY and YES Network as well as ESPN.

“The addition of talented and experienced leaders like Fred and Olsen is yet another example of the ongoing commitment we are making to ensure that we will continue to be the industry leader in local news streaming,” said Jennifer Mitchell, president, CBS Stations. “Fred and Olsen will serve as tremendous resources for our local teams as we work together to grow our business.” ■