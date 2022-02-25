Sahand Sepehrnia Named To Head Streaming at CBS Stations

Sahand Sepehrnia has been named senior VP of streaming for CBS Stations, effective February 28.

Sepehrnia was executive director, content strategy and analysis for The Walt Disney Co.’s ABC Owned Television Stations group.

In his new job, Sepehrnia will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day and long-term strategic vision for the programming, production, editorial and operational functions at CBS News and Stations’ 13 local streaming channels.

“As we move forward with the dramatic expansion of our industry-leading local news streaming operation, we are thrilled to add someone with Sahand’s experience and insights to our leadership team,” said Jennifer Mitchell, president CBS Stations. “I had the pleasure of working closely with Sahand in recent years and have long been impressed with his strategic, analytical and entrepreneurial mindset. We look forward to having him partner with the teams at our stations and also collaborate with our CBS News Streaming Network colleagues.”

Before joining Disney in 2016, Sepehrnia spent two years with Mattel. Earlier he was co-founder and president of L.A. Source.

“I’m incredibly thrilled and humbled to join a team that has led the charge in local news streaming for years,” Sepehrnia said. “I have long admired CBS Stations for pioneering OTT 24/7 local news and am excited to help us innovate as our streaming audience continues to grow and evolve.” ■