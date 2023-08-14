Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews Promoted to President, CBS News

Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, a 30-year veteran of CBS News, has been named president of CBS News. She had been executive VP of newsgathering.

Wendy McMahon was appointed president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures earlier in the day, and Neeraj Khemlani stepped down as president and co-head of CBS News and Stations.

As president, Ciprian-Matthews will oversee all CBS News programs, bureaus, global newsgathering, streaming and digital editorial, as well as standards and practices, special events, politics, elections and surveys, social, the race and culture unit and CBS News Radio.

“There is no one with a stronger background to continue CBS News’ great journalistic legacy than Ingrid,” said McMahon. “Ingrid’s editorial expertise, her depth of knowledge and sensitivity to the nuance of the subjects we cover around the globe, and her impeccable news judgement make her an incredible leader. She is unwavering in her commitment to our journalism and to the people and culture of CBS News. I’m so pleased that she has agreed to partner with me at this important time.”

Prior to leading CBS News global newsgathering in 2021, Ciprian-Matthews was executive VP and Washington bureau chief.

“The history and DNA of this organization will inform our vision for the future,” said Ciprian-Matthews. “We are a community of journalists driven by a conviction to serve the public and pursue the truth, with intentional, impartial reporting and distinctive storytelling. It is a true privilege to make sure we continue our mission long into the future – with integrity in our reporting and a firm commitment to the values, the culture and the wonderful people of CBS News.”

Born in the Dominican Republic, Ciprian-Matthews was senior VP of news administration (2015-2018) and VP of news (2011-2015) at CBS News. Before that, she was foreign editor (2006-2011), senior broadcast producer for CBS Evening News, and senior producer for CBS News’ foreign coverage (2000-2004). In 1998, she became the deputy bureau chief for the CBS News London bureau (1998-2000) and was senior broadcast producer for CBS News’ morning broadcasts from 1994-1998. She joined CBS News in 1993 as a senior producer for live segments for the morning news.

Before joining CBS News, Ciprian-Matthews was the managing editor of CNN’s New York bureau (1990-1993).