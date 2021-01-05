Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews Named CBS News Washington Bureau Chief

Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews has been named executive VP and Washington bureau chief at CBS News. She’s been the acting Washington bureau chief since July, responsible for the network’s campaign coverage. She starts immediately and reports to Susan Zirinsky, CBS News president and senior executive producer.

Washington is the network’s largest bureau. It is home to CBS Evening News and Face the Nation.

“Ingrid brings a wealth of journalistic credibility and experience to this role,” said Zirinsky. “Ingrid has served in several leadership positions, she has been deployed overseas and she has had to make critical editorial decisions at every step of her career. There isn’t a story of great magnitude she hasn’t covered. Ingrid played a significant role covering many elections, including the most recent one. Most importantly, she understands how to create systems that support our journalists and allow them to excel in their reporting. Ingrid has the perfect combination of skills to lead the Washington bureau.”

Born in the Dominican Republic, Ciprian-Matthews joined CBS News in 1993. She has been executive VP for CBS News since 2018. She was VP of news 2011 to 2015 and senior VP of news administration 2015-2018.

“The Washington bureau sets the standard for newsgathering at CBS News and across the industry. I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to lead it at a time when viewers are looking to Washington to understand what’s happening in the country,” said Ciprian-Matthews. “I am looking forward to working with all of my colleagues in Washington – and across the company – to provide audiences with the trusted information and analysis they need during these pivotal times.”

Before joining CBS News, Ciprian-Matthews was the managing editor of CNN’s New York bureau (1990-1993) and a field producer, assignment manager and assignment editor for CNN (1984-1990).