Ciprian-Matthews Promoted at CBS News

Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, CBS News senior VP of news administration, has been promoted to executive VP in the news department. Ciprian-Matthews has been with CBS News for 25 years and has been senior VP since January 2015. She will continue to work with David Rhodes, president of CBS News, in overseeing day-to-day news operations.

“Ingrid is an extraordinary journalist and newsroom executive who is passionate about the integrity of CBS News and the people who work here,” said Rhodes. “Her leadership has been central to our organization’s growth and transformation in this digital age.”

Ciprian-Matthews was VP of news from 2011 to 2015, and was CBS News’ foreign editor from 2006 to 2011. She was senior broadcast producer at CBS Evening News from 2004 to 2006 and senior producer for foreign coverage 2000 to 2004.

She joined CBS News in 1993 as senior producer for live segments on the morning newscast.

Before joining CBS News, Ciprian-Matthews was the managing editor of CNN’s New York bureau from 1990 to 1993.